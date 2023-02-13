(KTXL) — For Californians seeing wildlife in their backyards and rummaging through garbage, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has a website where you can report where they are spotted.

According to Fish and Wildlife, all reports on the WIR system help the CDFW research wildlife as well as add statistics to their reports.

The CDFW said that once reports are submitted they will be sent to CDFW staff based on the encounter and location.

All sightings that are reported will be used for statistical purposes. The reports that regard wildlife concerns will be sent to a CDFW biologist for review.

The WIR system receives over 5,000 reports a year, according to the CDFW.