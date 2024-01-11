(FOX40.COM) — As Dine Downtown returns, more restaurants have been added to the annual downtown Sacramento promotion.

The 10-day restaurant promotion returns for its 19th year on Friday and will run through Jan. 21. A total of 32 restaurants in the central city will offer three-course dinners for $45 along with several menus being exclusive to Dine Downtown.

New restaurants joining the promotion are The Melting Pot, La Cosecha, Tiger Restaurant and Lounge, Nash and Proper, The Lock and Key Tapas + Bar, Kasbah and Beast and Bounty.

Click or tap here for a full list of participating restaurants and their exclusive menus.

According to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, $1 from every meal sold will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, a non-profit that teaches elementary school-aged children cooking and nutrition with an emphasis on improving their health, environment and economy.

Dine Downtown was launched in 2005 to support local restaurants “during a critically important” and slower period for the industry.

Over its nearly two-decade run, the promotion has generated more than $6 million in sales for downtown Sacramento restaurants.