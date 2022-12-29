(KTXL) — Dine Downtown is returning this January, giving people an opportunity to eat at over 30 Downtown Sacramento restaurants for a fraction of the price.

Dine Downtown will start on Jan. 13 and last through Jan. 22. This year, over 30 restaurants will be offering 3-course meals at $45 per person.

According to Dine Downtown, $1 will go to the Food Literacy Center in Sacramento for every meal that is purchased.

Dine Downtown started in 2005 and was created to “elevate downtown’s dynamic dining scene and drive traffic to local restaurants.” According to Dine Downtown, this event has served over 125,000 meals and generated over $7 million in restaurant sales.

The following restaurants will be participating in the event:

Foundation Restaurant and Bar

Grange Restaurant and Bar

Brasserie De Monde

Kodaiko Ramen and Bar

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Mayahuel

La Cosecha

7th Street Standard

Frank Fats

Tiger Restaurant and Lounge

Prelude Kitchen and Bar

The Firehouse Restaurant

Hawks Public House

Frog and Slim

Maydoon

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

Nash and Proper

Station 16

Capitol Garage

Revolution Winery and Kitchen

Rio City Cafe

Willow

Kasbah

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

The Pilothouse Restaurant

Midici

Tapa the World

Magpie

Darling Aviary

Jayna Gyro

Aioli Bodega Espanola