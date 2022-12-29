(KTXL) — Dine Downtown is returning this January, giving people an opportunity to eat at over 30 Downtown Sacramento restaurants for a fraction of the price.
Dine Downtown will start on Jan. 13 and last through Jan. 22. This year, over 30 restaurants will be offering 3-course meals at $45 per person.
According to Dine Downtown, $1 will go to the Food Literacy Center in Sacramento for every meal that is purchased.
Dine Downtown started in 2005 and was created to “elevate downtown’s dynamic dining scene and drive traffic to local restaurants.” According to Dine Downtown, this event has served over 125,000 meals and generated over $7 million in restaurant sales.
The following restaurants will be participating in the event:
- Foundation Restaurant and Bar
- Grange Restaurant and Bar
- Brasserie De Monde
- Kodaiko Ramen and Bar
- Dawson’s Steakhouse
- Mayahuel
- La Cosecha
- 7th Street Standard
- Frank Fats
- Tiger Restaurant and Lounge
- Prelude Kitchen and Bar
- The Firehouse Restaurant
- Hawks Public House
- Frog and Slim
- Maydoon
- Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
- Nash and Proper
- Station 16
- Capitol Garage
- Revolution Winery and Kitchen
- Rio City Cafe
- Willow
- Kasbah
- The Porch Restaurant and Bar
- The Pilothouse Restaurant
- Midici
- Tapa the World
- Magpie
- Darling Aviary
- Jayna Gyro
- Aioli Bodega Espanola