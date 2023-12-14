(FOX40.COM) — Dine Downtown, a promotion for downtown Sacramento restaurants, is returning in January.

The annual promotion will return for its 19th year on Jan. 12 and lasting through Jan. 21. Organized by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Dine Downtown provides an opportunity for downtown restaurants to showcase special meals during that period.

During the 10-day promotion, restaurants in downtown will offer a curated three-course dinner for $45 per person. Participating restaurants will also have a menu exclusive to the Dine Downtown event.

For every meal sold from a Dine Downtown restaurant, $1 will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, a non-profit that teaches elementary school-aged children cooking and nutrition with an emphasis on improving health, environment, and economy.

“This is the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to celebrate the Farm-to-Fork Capital,” Michael Ault with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said in a release. “Events like Dine Downtown shine a spotlight of the uniqueness of our region, while highlighting nationally ranked restaurants downtown for both new and loyal customers to look forward to every year.”

Dine Downtown was launched in 2005 to support local restaurants to support those businesses “during a critically important” and slower period for the industry, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said.

Over the nearly two-decade run, the event has generated more than $6 million in sales to downtown Sacramento restaurants.

Here are the following restaurants that will be participating in the 2024 event:

•Dawson’s Steakhouse

•Rio City Café

•Grange Resturant and Bar

•Butcher and Barrel

•Frank Fat’s

•Foundation Restaurant and Bar

•Kodaiko Ramen and Bar

•Capitol Garage

•7th Street Standard

•The Firehouse Restaurant

•Willow

•The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

•Brasserie du Monde

•Mayahuel

•Bear and Crown British Pub

•Frog and Slim

•Magpie

•Revolution Winery and Kitchen

•Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

•Maydoon

•The Porch Restaurant and Bar

•Tapa the World

•Aioli Bodega Espanola

•Star Lounge

•Hawks Provisions and Public House