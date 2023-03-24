(KTXL) — Dino Don’s Dinosaur Safari will be coming to the Sacramento Zoo beginning in April.

The company responsible for the safari, Dino Don Inc., says its animatronics are the only full-sized robot dinosaurs and that the dinosaurs are also scientifically accurate.

According to their website, the company was founded by “Dino” Don Lessem, who was an advisor on the original Jurassic Park film.

Dino Don Inc.’s exhibitions have been at different zoos across the country, including the Philadelphia and Jacksonville zoos. The safari arrives at the Sacramento Zoo on April 1.

Tickets can be bought in advance, and the safari will be included with admission.