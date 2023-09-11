(FOX40.COM) — A disability resource fair to assist individuals and their families impacted by disability is scheduled to happen Oct. 14.

The event is hosted by Joni and Friends Sacramento and will provide guests the opportunity to learn about services and support available to them, according to a recent press release.

“The last couple of years have been extremely difficult for families impacted by disability. This will be a great day to reach, care, and connect individuals experiencing disability and their families to the resources, services and supports available across our Sacramento area,” said Roberta Dunn, Area Director of Joni and Friends Sacramento.

With the support of this year’s Platinum Title Sponsor, Moseley Collins Law, the event will reportedly include a Joni and Friends Walk N Roll around the Southside Park Lake. There will also be vendor’s sharing information from agencies, service providers, and community partners.

All are welcome to join in the walk, but registration is encouraged, according to an event spokesperson. T-shirts and swag bags are advertised to be available for those who register. To register visit joniandfriends.org. All funds raised at the Walk N Roll will reportedly support local activities for families impacted by disability.

The resource fair and Walk N Roll event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Southside Park, near its all-accessible playground.