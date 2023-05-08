(KTXL) — After weeks of being flooded, Discovery Park is now “fully open,” the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department announced Monday.

In April, only Discovery Park’s western portion — the boat launch and parking areas west of Interstate 5 — was open to the public.

•Video Above: Boaters and local authorities talk about safety along the Sacramento River

At the time, the eastern portion of Discovery Park was closed for maintenance crews to “continue working to prepare the park.”

With the full reopening of Discovery Park, county park officials said the Elkhorn Boat Launch and its parking lot remain closed “until further notice.” The boat launch is about 11 miles north of Discovery Park.

Flooding causes festival to be postponed

Discovery Park is serving as the site for Sol Blume, an annual R&B, soul and hip-hop festival that is taking place over two days in August.

The festival was supposed to take place at the end of April, but organizers announced it had to move to August due to Discovery Park being flooded over several weeks following severe weather storms that Sacramento endured since January.

A week prior to the announcement of the postponement, organizers were notified by Sacramento park officials they would not be able to host the event “in the interest of public safety.”

Sol Blume is taking place at Discovery Park on Aug. 19 and 20 with Brent Faiyaz and Oakland native Kehlani headlining the two-day event.