(FOX40.COM) — Beloved Disney characters will return to the Golden 1 Center this weekend.

“Disney on Ice: Into the Magic,” began Thursday and will continue with six more events through Sunday.

According to the Golden 1 Center, Disney on Ice will feature stories from new and classic Disney movies. The event will feature appearances from Disney characters Belle, Moana, Elsa and her sister Anna, Rapunzel, and Miguel from “Coco.”

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online or at the box office.

Here are the shows taking place from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5:

•Friday, Nov. 3: 7 p.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 4: 11 a.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 4: 3 p.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 4: 7 p.m.

•Sunday, Nov. 5: 12 p.m.

•Sunday, Nov. 5: 4 p.m.