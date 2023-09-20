(FOX40.COM) — Smoke from distant fires is once again pouring into the Greater Sacramento Area and impacting air quality throughout the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

According to a NWS social media post on Wednesday morning, fires in northwest California and other areas of the Pacific Northwest are producing these large smoke clouds.

Much of Sacramento County will be experiencing an air quality index level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, very young or those who already have pre-existing respiratory issues.

PG&E and ALERT California

Parts of El Dorado, San Joaquin, Sutter, Solano and Yolo counties that border Sacramento County may also see an air quality index that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Much of the rest of these counties though will remain in the ‘moderate’ level of the air quality index.

According to mapping from AirNow.Gov, the Bay Area will experience the most widespread smoke coverage throughout the day.

San Jose will have some of the most reduced air quality as forecasts show it will be under in the ‘unhealthy’ category.