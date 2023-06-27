(KTXL) — As the Fourth of July approaches, a local animal shelter is reminding the public to keep their pet safe during the holiday.

“Every year, thousands of pets go missing on or around the 4th of July,” the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said on a Facebook post. “Fireworks are very scary to pets, and many become so distressed and frightened that they will jump fences, break through windows, and even open doors to try to flee.”

As the booming sounds and flashing colors can be frightening for your pets, the animal shelter in Sacramento County offers the following tips to keep them safe.

Make sure your pets have ID

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter urges the public to double-check that their pets’ microchips are registered and that information is up-to-date.

Pet owners are urged to make sure their pets are wearing a collar with their contact information on it even if they are indoors.

Keep pets indoors

Officials urge owners to keep pets inside their homes and to not leave them outside unattended, even in fenced yards, or alone in cars.

Pet owners are not recommended to take their pets to fireworks shows or Fourth of July parties.

Stay home with your pets

If possible, officials urge pet owners to stay home with their furry friends. If it’s not possible, the animal shelter said to consider boarding them at a safe location or facility when out for a party.

“If you are just leaving for a few hours, make sure they are in an escape-proof room or crate,” the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said. “Pets have broken windows and opened doors before to flee when panicking.”

Take your pet’s photo

Before leaving for a Fourth of July party, officials urge pet owners to take photos of their pets in case they go missing.

Taking a clear and well-lit photo can be easier to identify them.

Talk to your vet

Officials urge pet owners to call their vet if their pet is distressed by loud noises to discuss if they need any medication options.