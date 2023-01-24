(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

— Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month

According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near residences in Midtown Sacramento as well as in Colonial Park throughout 2020 and 2021.

Police said that victims and witnesses reported a man “trespassed on their property, looked through their windows, and sometimes masturbated.”

According to police, the incidents were reported and given to detectives at the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit who collected evidence at the scenes that could be used for DNA processing.

Police reported that DNA was collected at the scenes linked to the same offender who was also involved in an incident investigated by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

With help from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Juan Soto.

In October of 2022, Soto was arrested by the sheriff’s department, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that Soto is still in custody and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has “filed charges against Soto related to five separate Sacramento Police Department cases.”