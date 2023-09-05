(FOX40.COM) — Local and federal law enforcement agencies provided more insight into the arrest of Kabeh Cummings who was apprehended in New York and brought to Sacramento on Friday as a suspect in three Sacramento rapes dating back to 2010.

According to Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester, Cummings, 32, was an employee with the City of Sacramento at the time of the sexual assaults.

He is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the area of Franklin and Calvine roads in February 2010 and another woman in the 2700 block of Florin Road in March 2010, according to Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.

In both cases, Cummings is said to have placed the women in a headlock and suffocated both of them before pulling them into a secluded place to sexually assault them, according to Lester.

Both victims contacted police immediately or soon after they were assaulted and were able to provide DNA samples.

In September 2013, a woman walking in the area of Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard around 4:22 a.m. was approached by a man believed to be Kabeh who pointed a stun gun at the woman and used threats to get her to go into a dark and secluded space, according to the Sacramento County Assistant Sheriff LeeAnneDra Marchese.

Following the attack, the woman found help from a nearby business and was able to submit DNA evidence to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Each of these cases went cold after all possible leads were exhausted, according to Marchese and Lester.

The Sacramento Police Department reopened in the cases in 2019.

A DNA profile was created through biological evidence that provided an identification of a suspect that was confirmed by investigators as Cummings.

The sheriff’s office reopened its case in November 2021 when a sexual assault cold case sheriff’s detective asked for additional testing that led to the creation of a DNA profile in June 2022.

The sheriff’s office found that their profile matched the profile created by the police department and worked together to identify and apprehend Cummings as the suspect of the sexual assaults.

Cummings was arrested in New York on Aug. 29 following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento and New York Field Offices and the New City Police Department.

He was brought back to Sacramento on Friday where he was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges of:

• Kidnapping and carrying away

• Three counts of Kidnapping to Commit Rape

• One count of anal or genital penetration by foreign object by force

• Three counts of forcible oral copulation

• Two counts of forcible rape

• One county of sodomy of an unconscious victim

According to Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, Cummings has the possibility of facing a sentence of 108 years to life in prison for the total charge count.

Cummings will appear in the Sacramento County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment.