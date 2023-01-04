(KTXL) — As a third atmospheric river in two weeks hits California and the state expects a few more storms to arrive in the coming days, state officials declared a state of emergency due to possible widespread flooding.

Local governments, such as the City of Sacramento, advised residents to stay safe during the storms and emphasized the region’s vulnerability to flooding from local waterways.

The City of Sacramento has a map showing areas in the city that depend on levees, meaning areas that avoid flooding only as long as the levees hold.

Levees around the two major rivers, the Sacramento and the American, are rated to handle what is known as a 200-year storm, something that only happens about once every 200 years.

The atmospheric rivers that are hitting the state are not expected to reach such a strong level, but can still cause flooding.

On New Year’s Day, when several berms on private property in Sacramento County breached, sending water into several communities that were evacuated and causing the temporary shutdown of Highway 99.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a map that allows users to enter their address and see if it is in an area considered a Special Flood Hazard Area.

Most of the Bay Area, Northern Central Valley and Sierra Foothills are under either a flood watch or flash flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, state officials said that there could be two more storms on the weekend and possibly two storms next week.