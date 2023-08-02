(FOX40.COM) — Officials with Downtown Commons in Sacramento announced the 2023 DOCO Block Party on Tuesday.

The annual free event is taking place on Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. in the outdoor shopping and dining plaza next to the Golden 1 Center.

This year’s event has a Play-Fun-Games theme, offering guests of all ages interactive games, art activities, a petting zoo, live music and DJs.

According to organizers, many of the restaurants, retailers and shops at the plaza will have activations set up outside for attendees.

DOCO rewards members will also double points if members shop at stores, restaurants and other businesses during the block party.

In addition to businesses listed in the directory on DOCO’s website, guests can earn points at the following locations anytime:

•7th Street Standard (inside Hyatt Centric)

•Clayton Club (Inside Hyatt Centric)

•Hyatt Centric

•Roots Coffee

•Sunglass Hut (Inside Macy’s)

•T-Mobile

•Finish Line (Inside Macy’s)

•Tipsy Putt

•Navin’s Custom Clothing

•Trophy Club (Inside Tipsy Putt)

•U.S. Post Office