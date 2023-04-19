(KTXL) — Epidemiologist Dr. Flojaune Cofer announced she would be running to become the next mayor of Sacramento.

Current mayor Darell Steinberg has not announced he would not seek re-election but, according to a report from POLITICO, Steinberg is in consideration for a position in California’s Third District Court of Appeals.

“City Hall has a responsibility to ensure safe and affordable shelter, job opportunities, and safety to everyone who lives here,” said Cofer. “I am running for mayor because it breaks my heart to watch our neighbors suffer when we have the resources to care for them. More is possible.”

Cofer is the Senior Policy Director for Public Health Advocates, a nonprofit lobbying organization that advocates to state lawmakers for various health policies.

Public Health Advocates is currently the sponsor on a number of bills in the California legislature including bills banning the sale of flavored tobacco and limiting police response to emergency calls relating to mental health or homelessness.

Among Cofer’s campaign proposals is the creation of a public bank” to help fund affordable housing initiatives” and help the city reach zero emissions by 2030 through the creation of green jobs.

Prior to working at Public Health Advocates, Cofer worked at the University of California, San Francisco and the California Department of Public Health.

According to the campaign, Cofer has lived in Sacramento for 15 years and is originally from Pittsburgh, PA.