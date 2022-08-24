SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday where they helped save a dog, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said when they responded to the home located at 3421 Jola Circle at around 5 a.m. they saw a good amount of smoke outside the home.

The owners of the home appeared to be away, but when firefighters saw a small dog make its way out of the home, according to the fire department.

The fire caused a large amount of damage to the inside of the home, according to firefighters, and it appears the fire may have started in the kitchen.

While the owners of the dog are identified and contacted, the dog will remain in a shelter, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.