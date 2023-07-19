(KTXL) — Residents are calling it “dog park gate” at Sierra 2 Park in the Curtis Park neighborhood.

Some neighbors are very passionate about the park becoming a shared space for people and dogs while others don’t want a dog park at all.

On a normal Sacramento day at the Sierra 2 Park, kids are playing in the grass and in the jungle gym alongside dogs, which are playing in the dog park.

But over the last few months, neighbors have proposed some major changes to the space, and tensions have boiled over.

Resident Kirsten Smith said, “People are frustrated because they’re fighting with each other over something that we should be sharing.”

For years, the Sierra 2 Park was a shared space for people to let their dogs run free off-leash, and for families to bring their children to play on the lawn.

But in recent months, the city put up some temporary fences and downsized the space for dogs.

On Wednesday night, the city is holding a vote to decide whether to downsize the dog park, make it bigger, or move it to a different park completely.

“Dog people have said, ‘Well, what can I do? What can I pay? How can I help maintain the field?’” noted Smith.

“We’ve had soccer coaches say that the field gets torn up, but we’ll fix it. We’ll pay for it. We will take care of it. Because we really cherish this. A lot. It is a gem,” she added.

The city has proposed eight different dog park options, but only one option keeps the dog park at the Sierra 2 Park.

People who want the Sierra 2 dog park to stay say they’d like to make adjustments to the proposal.

But those against the dog park say they’d rather see it move elsewhere.

Resident Anne Linton said, “Families want to be able to use the park. That’s why we bought homes around the park. We wanted to be able to use it.”

She continued, ”Almost all of the other options offer more to off-leash dog users, and don’t take anything away from children. So we really feel like it’s a win win.”

Linton says she believes a bigger dog park will bring forward several issues for the neighborhood, including parking, noise complaints, and the possibility of a dog attack.

“A lot of people don’t use permanent dog parks or have had really bad experiences where their dogs got attacked, and so they weren’t able to use they’re not able to use this space.”

She continued, “I think the most important thing right now, and that I would really urge the city and just everyone in the community to do, is just keep an open mind and really explore the different options.”