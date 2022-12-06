SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according to the California Highway Patrol, South Sacramento Office.

Following an initial investigation, officers believe that a male driver stopped on the side of I-5 to help another male driver who was experiencing vehicle trouble.

While working on the vehicle both men were struck by a vehicle, killing one of the men and sending the other to the hospital, according to CHP. The second man later died in the hospital.

The suspect vehicle stayed at the scene, according to CHP.

Caltrans District 3 shared that the number four and five lanes along southbound I-5 near the Sutterville Road exit will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.