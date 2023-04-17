(KTXL) — Kings fever is gripping the streets of Sacramento as the NBA team plays against the Golden State Warriors in a first round playoff series.

The Kings are walking in with an edge over the Warriors after taking the win in Game 1 on Saturday, but it is more than just the team that is living out a comeback story.

Businesses are bouncing back and basking in the success, all while rooting for the local basketball superstars.

The Kings dealt the first knockout punch, defeating the Warriors 126-123, and it is the local businesses in DOCO, the area next to the arena, and the greater downtown, which are also reaping the benefits.

“There have been record sales. We work around the Kings’ season, so it is always exciting when there’s a Kings game. We always have higher volume but entering the playoffs has been a bigger boost than ever,” said Wade Thompson, bar and service manager at Sauced BBQ & Spirits in DOCO.

Michael Ault with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership says people fill the area and naturally spill into surrounding businesses.

Saturday night was unreal we had almost 8,000 people on K Street lining up …lines outside of restaurants, lines outside of bars,” Ault said. “We have seen our foot traffic up almost 30 percent in the last 8 weeks.”

Echo & Rig Steakhouse says it has seen a 40 percent boost in sales from last year, welcome news after being dealt a hard blow after the pandemic and a tragic mass shooting in April 2022.

“Everybody felt that things were quieter, there was almost a solemn energy about the whole place and I feel that people were hesitant to come out,” Manager Stephanie Flores said, emphasizing that things are different now. “We are ready for another beam to be lit.”

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership says businesses are beefing up staff and amping up their prep work to take advantage of the huge influx of people anticipated to hit the town during the series.