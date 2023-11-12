(FOX40.COM) — Fans of “One Piece,” “Naruto,” and “My Hero Academia” will have a chance to meet some of the voices behind characters from the popular anime series at the upcoming SacAnime convention.

SacAnime Winter 2024 is returning to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento from January 5 to January 7.

The event, which has taken place in Sacramento since 1986, promises to provide a “fun, safe, and family-friendly environment, with top-shelf entertainment at a reasonable price.”

Guest speakers include popular Twitch streamer Amalee, Luci Christian (the voice of Ochaco in “My Hero Academia” and Nami in “One Piece”), and Colleen Clinkenbeard, whose credits include Luffy (“One Piece”), Kid Gohan, Android 18 (Dragon Ball Z Kai), and Momo Yaoyoruzu (“My Hero Academia.”)

An image of people attending SacAnime in 2022. (Image Credit: FOX40)

John DiMaggio, the voice of Bender in the hit cartoon series “Futurama,” will also be present at SacAnime. He has also lent his voice to “Wreck-it Ralph,” “American Dad,” and the Academy-Award-winning film, “ZOOTOPIA.”

The convention will also feature a brand-new gaming room, “Player’s Paradise,” which will have a free-play arcade, tabletop board games, collectible card game tournaments, and free console gaming, SacAnime said in a press release.

A breakdown of SacAnime’s hours can be found below, as each day has different hours.

SacAnime Hours

Friday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to get tickets to SacAnime

Tickets for SacAnime can be purchased here.

Below is a breakdown of pricing and ticket packages.

Full weekend pre-registration: $50

Friday only pre-registration: $25

Saturday only pre-registration: $35

Sunday only pre-registration: $20

Children 11 and under are able to get in for free. Lifetime Pass members will also receive free admission. Additionally, those with unused tickets from SacAnime Summer 2023 will be able to use their tickets for SacAnime Winter 2024.