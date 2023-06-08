(KTXL) — A new hotel is being planned for downtown Sacramento.

At Visit Sacramento’s State of the Hospitality Industry address on Thursday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced plans for a 28-story hotel that will be built next to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and connected to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

The hotel will be connected to the convention center with a crossing bridge on the fourth floor.

According to a press release, the proposed project will include 330 hotel rooms on 28 stories, two floors of underground parking, four floors of 28 residential units, a 6,000 square-foot ballroom, 12,760 square feet of meeting rooms and a skyline rooftop bar and restaurant.

The announcement of the hotel comes after the city has became a hub for large-scale events such as music festivals and sporting events.

Sacramento is the home for Aftershock, GoldenSky and Sol Blume music festivals and recently hosted the first and second games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament.

Photo courtesy Hornberger + Worstell Photo courtesy Hornberger + Worstell Photo courtesy Hornberger + Worstell

The Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento has also seen its share fair of attendance for concerts and the recent success of the Sacramento Kings.

“Visit Sacramento’s destination appeal has grown significantly, even during the pandemic,” Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa said in a statement. “We’ve been able to host two groups at once in our new and expanded convention concert, we’ve added destination music festivals such as GoldenSky, and are hosting major sporting events like IRONMAN.”

“But with all of this growth, the hotel inventory has not kept pace. Without additional hotel rooms, we will not be able to host larger conventions or other major sports and special events,” Testa continued. “This convention hotel will be vital in growing our ability to expand Sacramento’s tourism-related economic impacts.”

Gafcon will serve as the project sponsor and will partner with Christofer Company, led by local developer Tony Giannoni, according to the release.

Giannoni’s other projects in the area include the corporate headquarters for Sutter Health, the California Farm Bureau Federation, along with the Meridan Plaza and the Residence Inn Capitol Plaza hotel.