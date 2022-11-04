SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Do you have $2? For that price, you can take part in what has become a wintertime tradition in downtown Sacramento, with the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink offering a special admission price on opening day.

The day after Election Day, Nov. 9, the ice rink will open to the public in Ali Youssefi Square, on the northeast corner of 7th St. and K St.

For the following two and a half months, the rink will be open to the public almost every day for residents and visitors to take part in the special winter activity, including with other discounts, listed below.

Here are all the details you need to know about the ice rink:

Ice Rink Hours

Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Closed on Mondays except for holidays

Ice Rink Prices

$2 on opening day, Nov. 9

$8: children ages 6 and under

$15: children ages 7+ and adults

(Prices include skate rental)

There are group reservation options available and the information on these can be found here.

Ice Rink Holiday Hours

Nov. 11, Veterans Day, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Nov. 27, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day, Noon – 9 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Jan. 8, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Rink Discounts

$5 discount with a Western Health Advantage card

$5 discount with a receipt from a DOCO business from the same day

$2 discount with a SacRT ticket or pass from the same day

Free admission for veterans and active duty service members with Military ID

Free for Sacramento Kings Kids Club All-Star Members

Several businesses around and near the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will provide specials to guests that show their ice rink wristbands. A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

Ice Rink Parking

DOCO East Garage – 7th and K Streets

City Hall Garage – 10th and I Streets

Capitol Garage – 10th and L Streets

Street parking meters and other parking options can be found at SacPark.org

*The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink does not validate parking.