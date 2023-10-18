(FOX40.COM) — Axels, double jumps, and Biellmann spins. Ice skating connoisseurs will soon be able to do these tricks and more at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink starting in November.

Ali Youssefi Square, located at 7th and K Streets, will be transformed into an ice skating rink beginning on November 8 and remain there until January 15, 2024.

•Video Above: Sacramento Lantern Festival canceled, deemed illegal

“Feel a chill blow down K street as you approach Ali Youssefi Square and be teleported into a winter wonderland at the ice rink,” a description for the event read.

Tickets to the ice skating venue will be available at its entrance. Group and private party reservations can be made in advance by clicking here.

Pricing for tickets, which include skate rental, are listed below.

Kids 6 & Under: $8

Regular Admission: $15

Ice scooters available ($5 every half hour)

Veterans and Active Duty military members will get in free with their military ID. Sacramento Kings Kids Club members will also get in for free.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A breakdown of the changes due to holidays are listed below.

Veterans Day (Nov. 11): 10 AM – 10 PM

November 19 – 25: 10 AM – 10 PM

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23): 10 AM – 4 PM

Christmas Eve: 10 AM – 9 PM

Christmas Day: 12 PM – 9 PM

December 26 – January 6: 10 AM – 10 PM

New Year’s Eve: 10 AM – 9 PM

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15): 10 AM – 8 PM

The ice rink says that all skaters are encouraged to maximize their experience and have fun, but not at the expense of others.

“We must insist that all skaters practice safe and courteous skating practices. If you are a good skater, help to make others better skaters, watch your speed, stay in control & have fun. We have zero tolerance for any on or off-ice activities that disrupt or may lead to unsafe and dangerous situations. So please use common sense at all times,” the rink said.

The full list of rules for the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink can be found here.