(KTXL) — As Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) continues to remodel stations ahead of the arrival of new trains, the agency announced that two of its three light rail lines will be disrupted the last weekend of April.

The disruptions are part of a project to remodel stations so that they can accommodate new trains that don’t require passengers to walk up steps when boarding.

The new trains will be at the same level as the passenger platforms, allowing for easier boarding.

What light rail lines will have service disrupted?

SacRT said that service on the Blue and Gold Lines will be disrupted, but only between several stations in downtown Sacramento.

Bus bridges will be in place on the Blue Line between the 13th St. and Cathedral Square stations and on the Gold Line between the 13th St. and Sacramento Valley stations.

The shuttle buses will ferry passengers between the stations every 15 to 30 minutes, according to SacRT.

SacRT’s Green Line, which only runs through downtown Sacramento, does not offer service on the weekends, and therefore will not be impacted by the station remodel the last weekend of April.

When will the disruption happen?

SacRT said that service will be disrupted all day Saturday and until 11 a.m. on Sunday depending on if the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors make it to a Game 7.

The Kings are in a playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, with both teams trying to reach 4 victories. At the moment, there is a Game 5 and a Game 6 scheduled on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

What stations will be closed during the disruption?

According to a map provided by SacRT, the following stations in downtown Sacramento will be disrupted during the station remodel occurring over the weekend:

•Gold Line: 7th & I/County Center, 7th & Capitol, 8th & O, Archives Plaza, 8th & Capitol, 8th & K, 8th &H/County Center

•Blue Line: 7th & Capitol, 8th & O, Archives Plaza, 8th & Capitol, 9th & K