(KTXL) — A Starbucks store in Sacramento became the 300th in the country to unionize since workers began a wave of organizing efforts in late 2021, Workers United said.

Votes counted Friday showed employees at the Starbucks location at 7th and K Street voted 11-2 in favor of joining Workers United.

•Video Above: Peet’s employees in Davis vote to unionize (from Jan. 2023)

“We could not have done it without our union siblings at the 299 stores that came before us, and we are thrilled that our store can represent such an impressive milestone,” Maizie Jensen, a barista and organizer at the 7th & K location, said.

A unionization vote at another Starbucks location on J Street resulted in a 7-7 tie last week. National Labor Relations Board rules stipulate that a tie is a loss for the union.

Last May, workers at two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz voted overwhelmingly to become the first locations in California to unionize.

Workers at a store in Davis for Berkely-originated Starbucks competitor Peets Coffee voted earlier this year to become the company’s only unionized location.