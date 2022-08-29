SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Labor Day Weekend, Sep. 3 to 5, the 32nd annual Chalk It Up & Music Festival will be held in Sacramento at Fremont Park.

According to a news release, during the festival guests can watch local artists create chalk art pieces on the sidewalks surrounding Fremont Park. The event will also feature “live local musicians, patronize local craft, maker, and food vendors in the marketplace.”

This event is family-friendly and will be free for everyone who attends. It allows members of the Sacramento Valley community to watch art come to life.

Buckets of sidewalk chalk will be available for guests to create their pieces on the interior walkways of the park while the outer walkways will be where the professional artists will be located.