(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said that a shooting involving at least one of their officers occurred downtown Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of L Street after a stand-off that began on Monday night between police and the suspect.

No officers are reported to be injured and there is no information on the condition of the suspect.

Police say that the man was standing on top of a parking garage in the Downtown Commons area waiving around what appeared to be a gun.

Plice are asking people to seek alternative routes as traffic will be impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.