(KTXL) — More than 60 vehicles were burglarized across two locations close to Sacramento State, the Sacramento Police Department informed on Tuesday morning.

47 vehicles were located in the 2300 block of American River Drive, in the Campus Commons neighborhood. These vehicles were damaged and there was “evidence that the vehicles had been burglarized,” police said.

An additional 14 vehicles were broken into along the 7400 block of Brighton Avenue, just south of the university, in the Tahoe Park East neighborhood. The two locations are on opposite sides of the American River near Howe/Power Inn Avenue.

Sacramento Police activated a special website and a QR code that, when scanned, leads to the site, where community members can provide photos, videos, and other evidence that may help in the case.

“Based on the circumstances, crime scene investigators and detectives responded to the scenes to assist in the investigation,” the police department wrote in a news release. “Investigators will be working to determine what, if any relation there is between the two crime scenes.”