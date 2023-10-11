(FOX40.COM) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was the chief medical advisor to the president during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will speak in downtown Sacramento Wednesday night.

Fauci’s visit is part of the Sacramento Speaker Series, which brings renowned figures from across a variety of fields to present in Sacramento.

Fauci is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

On Wednesday evening, a gathering of up to 175 people is expected to happen across the street, which calls itself a “Candlelight vigil for victims of Fauci’s inadequately tested COVID-19 vaccines and falsified, unnecessary protocols and mandates.”

The group that organized the gathering says in its permit application to the CHP, which provides security around the state Capitol, for people to bring flameless candles, flags and signage.

During Fauci’s time as chief medical advisor to the president during the pandemic, he was the subject of attacks from organized groups that spread unfounded claims about the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The groups also rallied against government efforts to contain the spread of the virus through the use of stay-at-home orders, mask enforcement and limits on gatherings in public areas.