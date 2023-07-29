(KTXL) — A driver was arrested for a DUI after he drove the wrong way on the highway, which caused a multi-car crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened on Friday at 10:46 on SR-99 heading north, just north of Fruitridge Road. Four cars were involved, and two drivers suffered major injuries.

The driver arrested for driving drunk is a 19-year-old resident of Sacramento. He is currently in custody at the hospital while being treated for major injuries, officials said.

A 27-year-old man from Modesto driving a 2020 Dodge is in critical condition after the crash. The two other drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

CHP said the BMW was traveling south in the northbound lanes of SR-99. The car “sideswiped the left side of a 2019 Toyota,” which caused the driver of the BMW to swerve lanes when the car crashed head-on with the Dodge.

The BMW became “fully engulfed” after the crash, and CHP officers had to physically remove the driver from the BMW where they noticed he was exhibiting signs of inebriation.

An image posted by CHP to social media shows the crashed vehicle covered in flames while crews work to clean up debris.

“Another reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence,” the agency said.