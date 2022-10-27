SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a fence after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Marting Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They responded to the scene and learned someone in a car shot at another car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver then crashed into a fence. The sheriff’s office said a man was injured and taken to the hospital.

The victim was reportedly seriously injured.