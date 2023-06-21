(KTXL) — A person is dead after veering off westbound Interstate 80 and colliding with a wall on Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

At around 8:17 a.m., reports came in that a driver had left Interstate 80 near Truxel Road and went down a side embankment before hitting a wall.

When fire personnel arrived on scene they found bystanders performing CPR on the driver, but fire crews later pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time.