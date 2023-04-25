(KTXL) — A woman was shot early Tuesday morning while driving on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving a red Nissan Altima northbound on the stretch of highway between 47th Avenue and 12th Avenue around 3 a.m. when her vehicle was hit by gunfire and she was injured, the CHP said.

It is unknown if the woman was a target or if she was struck by gunfire accidentally, the CHP said.

The agency said that the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that investigators are trying to determine what led to the gunfire on the highway.