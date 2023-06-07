(KTXL) — Drivers in Sacramento will be met with a lane shift when traveling on westbound Highway 50 starting on Friday.

Caltrans said drivers who want to exit on 16th and 10th streets need to stay in the far right lanes, the #3 and #4 lanes.

Those wanting to go onto northbound or southbound Interstate 5 will also have to stay in the far right lanes.

Drivers who stay in the two far left lanes will continue on westbound Highway 50 and be unable to exit on 16th and 10th streets or go onto northbound and southbound I-5.

According to Caltrans, drivers have until before the 26th Street offramp to switch lanes.

The lane shift is part of the Fix50 project.