SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 23, near Sacramento State University.

This DUI checkpoint will be held in the area of Howe and University avenues from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in that area, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the checkpoint will be put in place to deter drivers from driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are suspected to be under the influence during the checkpoint.

The Sacramento Police Department wants to remind the public that “impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” and “some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.”

The police department reminds anyone who is planning to drink to not drive and make plans for a ride home before going out. Drivers charged with a DUI for a first-time offense can face up to “$13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, funded the program.