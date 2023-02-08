(KTXL) — English rock band Duran Duran announced a North American tour with Sacramento as one of their stops.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band is performing at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 24 and is one of two California shows during their 26-city “Future Past Tour.”

The tour begins in the SAP Center in San Jose on May 28, a day after Duran Duran performs at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa. The first leg of the tour will end in Flordia on June 18 and will pick up again with the Sacramento show in August.

According to the band’s Twitter account, Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will join Duran Duran during the entire run. The English rock band will tour other major cities: Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Boston Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m., according to the Golden 1 Center.

Those who are Citi card members will have presale access, beginning Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. until Feb.15 at 10 p.m.