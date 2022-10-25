SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will have Sacramento representation in both dugouts.

As the Fall Classic begins Friday, here is who is representing California’s capital city.

Del Campo alum looks for first World Series win as manager

Representation from the Astros comes from manager Dusty Baker who is making his second consecutive World Series appearance with Houston and third overall. His first World Series appearance came in 2002 when he managed the San Francisco Giants in his final year with the ball club.

Baker managed the Giants from 1992 to 2002 and went on to managerial stints with the Chicago Cubs (2003-06), Cincinnati Reds (2008-2013), and Washington (2016-17) before becoming the Astros skipper in 2020.

The Astros manager was born in Riverside, but moved to Sacramento as a teenager. He went on to become a standout athlete at Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks and was later inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2010.

Baker still has ties to the Sacramento area, as his winery Baker Family Wines is located in West Sacramento.

Baker seeks his first World Series championship as a manager, as the Giants lost in seven games to the Anaheim Angels in 2002 and the Astros fell in six games to the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

He does have a championship as a player as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.

How the Astros got here

The Astros advanced to their second straight trip to the World Series after winning seven straight games in the postseason.

Houston swept the Seattle Mariners in three games in the American League Division Series and swept the New York Yankees, led by Linden native Aaron Judge, in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros entered the postseason with the best record in the American League at 106-56.

At 73 years old, Baker is the oldest manager in World Series history.

Former Jesuit, Sac State standout looks to continue hot streak

First baseman Rhys Hoskins will represent Sacramento from the Phillies dugout and will look to continue to swing a hot bat after blasting four homes in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

Hoskins was born in Sacramento and became a standout athlete at Jesuit High School in Carmichael.

He then went on to play college baseball for the Sacramento State Hornets and became one of the top players in the Western Athletic Conference.

During the 2014 season with the Hornets, Hoskins was named WAC Player of the Year after leading the conference with nine home runs and a .563 slugging percentage. He also ranked second in the conference in RBIs (45) and doubles (16).

Against WAC opponents, Hoskins had a .360 average, six homers, and 32 RBIs.

Hoskins was the first WAC player to be selected in the 2014 MLB Draft, getting picked 142nd overall in the fifth round by the Phillies. He was one of seven WAC players to be taken in the draft.

In the Phillies’ postseason run, Hoskins has hit five home runs with 11 RBIs. In Game Four of the NLCS, Hoskins hit two runs, his second one tying the game 6-6 in the fifth inning. The Phillies eventually won that game 10-6 to take a 3-1 lead.

Hoskins homered again in Game Five, giving the Phillies the lead on a two-run blast off of San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish in the third inning. The Phillies clinched the series with a 4-3 win.

How the Phillies got here

The Phillies have looked like a team of destiny with a 9-2 postseason record on their way to the Fall Classic as one of MLB’s wild card teams.

Philadelphia started its playoff run by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in two games in the Wild Card series. The Phillies were on the road for both games.

The Phillies followed their playoff run by defeating the Braves, the defending champions, in four games and clinched the National League pennant in five games over the Padres.

World Series schedule

The entire series will be broadcasted on FOX40, starting with Game One on Friday at 5 p.m PST.

The Astros will be home for games one and two and the Phillies will host Houston for games three and four. If necessary, the Phillies will host Game Five. The series will return to Houston for games six and seven if necessary.

The first team to win four games is the World Series champion.

Here is the World Series schedule:

Game One — Friday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. PST

Game Two — Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. PST

Game Three — Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. PST

Game Four — Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. PST

Game Five — Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. PST (if necessary)

Game Six — Friday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. PST (if necessary)

Game Seven — Saturday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. PST (if necessary)