Taken in Tahoe National Forest, this is an image of a wooded area in the summertime.

(KTXL) — Saturday will mark the 51st Earth Day since it began on April 22, 1972, and the Sacramento Region is doing its part to celebrate and help protect our big blue planet.

From the Sacramento-San Joaquin Valley to Lake Tahoe, there are numerous Earth Day events and promotions, including free entrances to all nine of California’s National Parks.

Sacramento

Sacramento Earth Day

In Sacramento County, Sacramento Earth Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Southside Park.

This is the largest Earth Day event in the Sacramento region and is free to attend. Visitors will be provided with food, information on sustainability and music. This year’s theme is Grow Native.

Sacramento4Kids Earth Day Celebration

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sacramento4kids will host their Earth Day celebration at the Aerospace Museum of California.

The event will offer hands-on STEM activities that will inspire guests to protect planet Earth. Guests can also take a look at aircraft that have aided in oil spill clean-ups, fight wildfires and conduct oceanographic research.

Modesto

After a three-year hiatus, the Earth Day at the Park celebration returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Graceada Park.

Visitors will learn about the importance of recycling and sustainability at a family fun event.

Stockton

Stockton’s Earth Day celebration returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Victory Park.

California State Parks

California Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting virtual events on Sunday and Monday focusing on the importance of California’s big trees and the choice’s made by 19th-century railroad executives to protect the environment while trying to make money.

At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students (PORTS) will be live on YouTube from the Calaveras Big Trees, Mount Tamalpais and Prairie Creek Redwoods State Parks to discuss the history behind California’s big trees.

At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the PORTS team will be at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento to look at the decisions made by railroad executives to make money from their railroads while also trying to protect the land they were laying their tracks in.

National Park Week

For those wanting to visit one of California’s nine national parks, Saturday may be the best time as entrance fees will be waived for all guests.

This promotion is to kick off National Park Week and goes on until April 30. This is one of many days free entry is offered at all National Parks.