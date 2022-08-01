SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded to the U-Haul Center at Franklin and Broadway on Sunday as eight trucks went up in flames.

According to the fire department, they responded around 2:45 a.m. to find seven trucks majorly burned and one truck moderately burned.

The fire department said that while fuel thefts have been on the rise in Sacramento, they can not confirm if fuel thefts were the cause of this fire until their investigation has concluded.

The fire started with three trucks and spread to a five other trucks, according to the fire department.