(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department will have an increased presence at this year’s Run to Feed the Hungry after police said they received an email containing a bomb threat towards the annual event.

The email was forwarded to the Sacramento Police Department on Nov. 13, who then contacted the FBI Sacramento Field Office and the event organizers.

“Out of an abundance of caution, SPD will have an increased presence at the event,” the police department wrote in a news release. “SPD and the FBI urge people to always remain vigilant, follow instructions from law enforcement personnel, and report suspicious activity immediately.”

Run to Feed the Hungry is set for Thanksgiving day and will be celebrating 30 years of the annual event that supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.