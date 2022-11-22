SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Enchant, a holiday light show sponsored by the Hallmark Channel, will be opening at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento on Friday.

According to Enchant, there will be a Christmas-themed light maze with a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, and a village with artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques. There will also be a chance for kids to meet Santa, live entertainment, and holiday shopping.

Tickets will be $34 for adults and $20 for children. Children under the age of two do not need a ticket to enter. Tickets will be $31 for seniors and any person with a military ID.

Enchant will be open from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Jan. 1.