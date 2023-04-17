(KTXL) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is hitting the road this summer including a tour stop in Sacramento.

The legendary singer will be joined by another legend in hip-hop artist, yasiin bey, for the nationwide “Unfollow Me” tour that stops at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, June 20.

According to an advertisement from the Golden 1 Center, Badu and bey will be joined by “extraordinary guests.”

The “Unfollow Me” tour will stop at 25 cities, with Sacramento being one of four California cities where Badu and bey will perform in.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center will go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m., according to the downtown venue.

The tour will begin in San Antonio on June 11 and make its way to California in San Diego on June 15.

After a concert in Las Vegas, Badu and bey will hit Los Angeles before the Sacramento concert.

Following the Sacramento show, the tour will stop in Oakland on June 21. The tour ends on July 23 in Dallas, Texas.