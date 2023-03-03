(KTXL) — March is looking like a busy month for the Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento’s downtown venue is hosting nine Sacramento Kings home games and several concerts this month.

As one of the top teams in the NBA’s Western Conference, the Kings are looking to make a playoff push when they host other playoff-contending teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks.

Golden 1 Center will also host college and high school basketball events in March.

March Madness is coming to Sacramento, as the Men’s NCAA Division I tournament will have first and second-round games at Golden 1 Center on March 16 and March 18.

The California state championships in high school basketball will be played on March 10 and March 11 with six high school games being played on each day.

Professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling will make its Sacramento debut for its live flagship show “Dynamite” on March 8. Following the live show, AEW will tape its second weekly show “Rampage.”

As for concerts, the Golden 1 Center started March with March Anthony performing live at the venue on March 2.

Other concerts in March include Ana Gabriel (March 12), Carrie Underwood (March 14), Depeche Mode (March 23), Stevie Nicks (March 26) and Greta Van Fleet (March 28).

Golden 1 Center March lineup

As of March 3, here is the full lineup of March events at the Golden 1 Center:

March 3 — Kings vs. Clippers

March 4 — Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

March 6 — Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

March 8 — AEW Dynamite and Rampage

March 9 — Kings vs. Knicks

March 10 — CIF State Basketball Championships

March 11 — CIF State Basketball Championships

March 12 — Ana Gabriel

March 13 — Kings vs. Bucks

March 14 — Carrie Underwood

March 16 — NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament

March 18 — NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament

March 21 — Kings vs. Celtics

March 23 — Depeche Mode

March 24 — Kings vs. Celtics

March 24 — Kings vs. Jazz

March 26 — Stevie Nicks

March 27 — Kings vs. Timberwolves

March 28 — Greta Van Fleet