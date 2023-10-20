(FOX40.COM) — A new welcome center is under construction at Fairytale Town with an opening date set for April 2024.

The new welcome center is a $2.5 million project that aims to transform the entrance of the park, which is located in William Land Park near the Sacramento Zoo.

•Video Above: Jelly Belly to be sold to Chicago-based company

According to officials with Fairytale Town, the welcome center will include more restrooms and a gift shop that will be distinguished with a clock tower.

The children’s theme park also received a $200,000 grant advocated by State Senator Angelique Ashby.

More than 250,000 people visit the children’s theme park every year, according to Fairytale Town’s website.

Fairytale Town has been a family-friendly staple in Sacramento since it opened in 1959. The 3.5 acre theme park has 26 playsets based on nursery rhymes and fairytales, along with farm animals, two performing arts stages and multiple gardens.

The theme park also offers year-round events, theater performances, and educational programming during its holiday celebrations.

Fairytale Town has been operating as a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization since Oct. 1, 1997.