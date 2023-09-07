(FOX40.COM) — Fall Out Boy announced new tour dates on Thursday including a concert at the Golden 1 Center.

The Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling alternative band is continuing its “So Much For (2our) Dust Tour” and is coming to Sacramento on March 3, 2024.

Sacramento is one of 20 American cities where the band will perform next year. Jimmy Eat World, The Maine and Daisy Grenade are scheduled to be the openers for the Sacramento show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 with a presale beginning on Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

The announcement of the new tour dates comes after the conclusion of the band’s initial North America run, which occurred from June 21 to Aug. 6.

According to a news release, each show will include the use of a magic 8 ball to surprise Fall Out Boy fans with a song they never played before, which has been a conversation among fans on social media.

The tour is in support of Fall Out Boy’s most recent eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which featured the single “Love From The Other Side.”