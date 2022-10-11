SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been more than three months since five people were shot outside a nightclub near 15th and L Streets in downtown Sacramento, it ended up taking the life of 31-year-old Greg Najee Grimes.

As his family and friends grieve, they are also using their pain to prevent similar tragedies from taking place.

The Grimes family is working to implement, “Najee’s Law.” The proposal looks to create three new legislative pieces that Grimes’ mother Deborah, hopes can make a life-or-death difference in the lives of people visiting Sacramento’s entertainment venues.

The proposal asks there are exterior security cameras and lighting at entertainment venues, there are walk-through metal detectors at all entrances/exits and there should be consequences for club owners is someone enters the club with a weapon.

“It’s extremely important for us, not wallow in our pain,” said Deborah Grimes. “We have to do something that is meaningful. Something that makes a difference. Something that continues to build on their legacies.”

Sacramento police said five people, including Grimes were injured in the shooting, which occurred on July 4th around 2 a.m. in an area east of Capitol Park.

Grimes was an assistant coach for the Inderkum High School football team and is also an alum of the program.

After playing at Inderkum High School, Grimes went on to play football at Boise State as a defensive lineman and attended the university from 2008 to 2012.

Click here to read more about “Najee’s Law.”