(FOX40.COM) — One person died at the Golden 1 Center during the first quarter of a Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans basketball game.
The Kings organization reported that at around 7:25 p.m. on Monday a guest had a medical emergency. The Sacramento Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
“Golden 1 Center staff was notified that someone was unresponsive,” said Sacramento Fire Department. “When the engine got there they found a 30’s aged male.”
Sacramento Fire said emergency medical services administered CPR for 20 minutes, however, their efforts were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was reportedly at the game with a family member for whom a chaplain was called. The Sacramento Kings organization said they “offer its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”