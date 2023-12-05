(FOX40.COM) — Video from inside the Golden 1 Center shows the moments paramedics performed CPR on a man who later died during the Sacramento Kings’ In-Season Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 34-year-old Gregorio Florez Breedlove. The man was attended by medical professionals for 20 minutes after a medical emergency.

Moments before paramedics responded, one group of fans helped Breedlove up the stairs where paramedics could try to save his life.

Colin Hawley and John Wenger were with a few friends when they noticed an usher rushing down the stairs during the first quarter to help a man sitting four seats to their left. Their instincts to help the man kicked in.

“I just ran across the aisle and kind of grabbed him by the waist and picked him up and we had one paramedic that was on top and I think there was some behind me,” Hawley told FOX40. “But it was just, you know, grab them and he’s got his arms up here and you know, just unresponsive and just hooked him up the steps.”

“I remember turning to my left and there was a guy a few rows back I was like are we moving them and I was like I think so and everybody kind of just jumped in,” Wenger said.

Hawley and Wenger did everything they could to get Breedlove as much help as possible. Later in the game, the Kings announced in a statement that Breedlove had died from a medical emergency.

Despite the tragic outcome, these men commended the paramedics, Kings staff and other fans who tried to help.

“I think 100% of Sacramento Kings fans were really looking out for each other and their responsiveness was pretty quick,” Hawley said. “I think there’s more than one person that would have jumped in there and helped out just because of the culture of the city.”

Hawley said he wishes they could’ve realized something was happening sooner for a different outcome.

“If we had come there earlier or did something sooner, got him out of there up and got help sooner would it have been different?” Hawley said. “That’s that’s what goes through my mind and I’m glad that we noticed and responded and helped out. It’s just if it could have been quicker, that could have Greg lived.”

FOX40 reached out to Breedlove’s family for comment but has not received a response.