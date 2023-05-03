(KTXL) — A couple of farmers markets are returning to Downtown Sacramento this week.

The Capitol Mall Farmers Market will open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Capitol Mall at Sixth Street. The farmers market will begin May 3 and will take place every Wednesday through Sept. 27.

The farmers market at Capitol Mall, organized by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, features fresh produce and hot food vendors every Wednesday.

Local chefs will have early access to the market from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the Downtown Partnership’s website.

The other local farmer’s market starting this week is the Bodega Days, which will take place at Cesar Chavez Plaza every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bodega Days begins May 4 and will take place every Thursday through Sept. 28.

The farmer’s market at Cesar Chavez Plaza will feature fresh produce, freshly baked bread, locally crafted gifts and artist creations and a variety of food vendors, according to the Downtown Partnership’s website.

Wednesday at Winn

Sacramento residents have another option for farmers markets on Wednesday nights at Albert Winn Park in midtown.

Every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., residents can go look at products ranging from flowers, artisan goods and farmers market grocery items.

Wednesdays at Winn also has live music.

Albert Winn Park is located at 1616 28th Street.