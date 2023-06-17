(KTXL) — During the sunny, warm months, Sacramentans may want to spend some time outside shopping for fresh produce and locally-grown food.

Here is everything you need to know about the farmers’ markets in the Sacramento area.

Midtown Farmers’ Market

The Midtown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday year-round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 1050 20th Street.

The farmers’ market was started in 2013 by the Midtown Association. It spans over five blocks and features over 200 vendors including fresh fruits, vegetables, prepared foods, artisans and crafters.

Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market

The Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market is open every Wednesday from May to September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento.

The downtown farmers’ market offers fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, herbs and cheeses.

Bodega Days at Cesar Chavez Plaza

Another farmers’ market in downtown is Bodega Days, which takes place every Thursday from May to September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Plaza on 910 I Street.

The farmers’ market features fresh produce, freshly baked bread, locally crafted gifts and artist creations and a variety of food vendors.

Carmichael Farmers’ Market

The Carmichael Farmers’ Market takes place every Sunday throughout the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carmichael Park on 5750 Grant Avenue.

This farmers’ market offers a wide variety of produce and foods including fruits, vegetables, honey, eggs, meat, herbs, olive oil, cheeses, and olives.

Freshly prepared items and craft foods are also available at the Carmichael Farmers’ Market including hummus, yogurt, veggie dips, sauerkraut, salsa, fish, rubs, pies, cookies, bread, and scones.

William Land Park Farmers’ Market

The farmers’ market at William Land Park takes place year-round every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The location of the farmers’ market is behind Funderland on E Park Road and 14th Avenue.

Items available at this farmers market include fresh locally grown produce and coffee and features arts, crafts and meat vendors.

Sunrise Mall Farmers’ Market

The Sunrise Mall Farmers’ Market in Citrus Heights takes place year-round every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Macy’s parking lot on 6041 Sunrise Boulevard.

This farmers’ market has over 80 vendors and offers products such as fresh organic produce, vegan protein products, baked goods, canned fruits, vegetables, eggs, cut flowers, prepared foods and crafts.

Natomas Farmers’ Market

The farmers’ market in Natomas takes place every Saturday from the end of May to September from 8 a.m. to noon.

The farmers’ market takes place at North Natomas Regional Park on 2501 New Market Drive.

Arden Fair Mall Farmers’ Market

The farmers’ market at the Arden Fair Mall takes place year-round every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon near the Sears parking lot on 1601 Arden Way.

Arden Fair has been the location for this farmers’ market since 2021, as its former site was under Highway 50. It was temporarily moved due to construction on the Highway 50 bridge.

Country Club Plaza Farmers’ Market

The Country Club Plaza Farmers’ Market takes place year-round every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Arden-Arcade area.

South Sacramento Farmers’ Market

The farmers’ market in South Sacramento takes place year-round every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon next to the U.S. Food’s Chef’s Store on the 65th Street Parking Lot.

Oak Park Farmers’ Market

The Oak Park Farmers’ Market takes place at McClatchy Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May to November.

Fair Oaks-Rancho Cordova Farmers’ Market

Outside of city limits is a farmers’ market that takes place year-round every Saturday on Folsom and Sunrise boulevards in Rancho Cordova.